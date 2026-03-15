Five NW Ohio teams at state tournament

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The 104th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament tips off Thursday at the Nutter Center at Wright State University and the University of Dayton Arena.

Northwest Ohio is well represented at the state tournament, with Lima Sr. (Division II), Lincolnview and Marion Local (both Division VI), Delphos St. John’s and Kalida (both Division VII) advancing to the semifinals. Lima Sr. (22-4) will face Massillon Washington at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University at 1 p.m. Saturday. Lincolnview (22-5) and Marion Local (26-1) will play at 8 p.m. Friday at the Nutter Center. Delphos St. John’s (27-0) will play Malvern (19-9) at 12 p.m. Friday at the Nutter Center, followed by Kalida (16-11) and Hillsdale (20-7) at 2 p.m. Friday.

The BGSU regional champion Lincolnview Lancers are headed to the state semifinals. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Division I

Cincinnati Princeton (23-3) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (22-4), Saturday, March 21 at Nutter Center at 5:30 p.m.

Hilliard Bradley (24-2) vs. Pickerington Central (18-8), Saturday, March 21 at Nutter Center at 7:30 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, March 22 at UD Arena at 3:15 p.m.

Division II

Westerville North (25-1) vs. North Royalton (21-5), Saturday, March 21 at Nutter Center at 11 a.m.

Lima Senior (22-4) vs. Massillon Washington (25-1), Saturday, March 21 at Nutter Center at 1 p.m.

State Championship: Sunday, March 22 at UD Arena at noon

Division III

Toledo Central Catholic (23-3) vs. Trotwood-Madison (21-4), Thursday, March 19 at UD Arena at 6 p.m.

Steubenville (25-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-7), Thursday, March 19 at UD Arena at 8 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 20 at UD Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Division IV

Sandusky Perkins (25-2) vs. Cleveland Glenville (18-9), Thursday, March 19 at Nutter Center at noon

Zanesville Maysville (26-1) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (25-2), Thursday, March 19 at Nutter Center at 2 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 20 at UD Arena at 4:15 p.m.

Division V

Gahanna Columbus Academy (23-4) vs. Zanesville West Muskingum (23-5), Friday, March 20 at UD Arena at 10:45 a.m.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day (16-10) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (23-2), Friday, March 20 at UD Arena at 12:45 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 21 at UD Arena at 1 p.m.

Division VI

Berlin Hiland (24-3) vs. Kirtland (24-3), Friday, March 20 at Nutter Center at 6 p.m.

Maria Stein Marion Local (25-1) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (22-5), Friday, March 20 at Nutter Center at 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 21 at UD Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Division VII

Malvern (19-9) vs. Delphos St. John’s (27-0), Friday, March 20 at Nutter Center at noon

Kalida (16-11) vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale (20-7), Friday, March 20 at Nutter Center at 2 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 21 at UD Arena at 4:15 p.m.

All 21 games of the state tournament will be streamed live by Spectrum at OHSAA.tv and http://SpectrumNewsApp.com , with the seven championship games televised live on Spectrum News 1. The OHSAA Radio Network will have live radio coverage of every game.

Tickets are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets .

The girls basketball state tournament wrapped up Saturday night at UD Arena. State titles were won by Kettering Fairmont in Division I, Akron Archbishop Hoban in Division II, Dayton Chaminade Julienne in Division III, Shaker Heights Laurel in Division IV, Portsmouth in Division V, St. Henry in Division VI, and Strasburg-Franklin in Division VII.