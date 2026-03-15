James A. Rhoades

James A. Rhoades, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2026, at the age of 69.

Born on January 11, 1957, to Dusty and Betty Lou (Lininger) Rhoades, Jim lived a full life in Van Wert, where he made an indelible mark as a beloved insurance agent and community member. A proud owner/operator of Rhoades Insurance Agency for over 40 years, Jim worked tirelessly to support his clients and connect with those around him.

James Rhoades

He was a devoted husband to Elaine (Schaberg) Rhoades, who he married June 10, 1978, and a loving father to his children, Erika (Travis Ricker) Berner of West Milton, Brian Rhoades of Van Wert, and Jen (Trey Courtney) Biberstine of Van Wert. Jim’s brother, Tom (Brenda) Rhoades, also survives him in Van Wert, along with his grandchildren, Carter, Cason and Campbell Berner and Jordyn and Drew Biberstine, and his beloved beagles, Annie and Evelyn. They will all miss his infectious smile and generous spirit.

Jim was an active life member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where he not only took part in church activities but also served on the church council, A.J. Disciples and countless other committees, always eager to lend a hand. He was a member of the Van Wert Elks and the Sons of the American Legion, and he previously served with the former Van Wert Sertoma Club and was a founding board member of Main Street Van Wert.

Away from his commitments to family and community, Jim enjoyed a variety of hobbies. He was a devoted “parrott head” who loved Jimmy Buffett’s music and never turned down a good time on the golf course, despite his self-proclaimed mediocre skills. A true thrill-seeker, he reveled in roller coasters and made a point to ensure that Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ served up quality eats every Thursday night in Convoy. Jim was a licensed pilot who soared through the skies and embraced the depths of the ocean as a scuba diving enthusiast. With stories of swimming with sharks and skydiving adventures, he certainly lived life on his own terms.

A proud alumnus of Lincolnview High School, class of 1975, Jim would tell you he wasn’t the valedictorian, but he ended up marrying one. He had an unwavering loyalty to the Green Bay Packers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Ohio Bobcats, and probably had a few tales of playing for the Oakland Raiders, something he was just never able to prove. He was also a dedicated resident of his basement man-cave, choosing to surround himself with everything that made him happy and a place for him to host the annual “Goliath” pool tournament for family and friends for many years.

Jim’s zest for life extended to traveling, with Grand Cayman holding a special place in his heart.

Through all his adventures and accomplishments, Jim’s family was always at the top of his list. He was a faithful supporter of his kids and grandkids, never missing an opportunity to show up and support them in any way. Jim also loved taking his kids and grandkids to baseball games, from the Ft Wayne Tincaps to the Dayton Dragons, and most importantly, the Cincinnati Reds.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Bob Rhoades.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St Marks Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. Will Haggis, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 20, at St Marks Lutheran Church, and one hour prior to services Saturday.

Jim Rhoades leaves behind a rich legacy of love, laughter, and countless memories. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of everyone he touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to HOUND Rescue and Sanctuary in Findlay. (www.houndrescueandsanctuary.com).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Services have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.