LHS Theatre Dept. presents comedy-drama

Submitted information

The Lincolnview High School Theatre Department will present the comedy-drama Sitting in a Tree beginning this week at the Van Wert Civic Theatre.

Sitting in a Tree is a heartfelt story that follows the lives of John and Sarah as they navigate the joys, challenges, humor, and heartache that come with growing up, falling in love, and building a life together. Blending comedy with touching moments of reflection, the play explores how love grows not through grand gestures, but through everyday choices, patience, forgiveness, and shared memories.

Hadley Goins and Noah Peters as Sarah and John in Sitting in a Tree. Photo submitted

The production spans several decades in the lives of the characters, beginning with the awkward moments of young love and moving through marriage, family life, and the golden years. Along the way, audiences will encounter colorful characters, humorous situations, and heartfelt moments that remind us that love often grows stronger through life’s complications.

The student cast features Noah Peters as John and Hadley Goins as Sarah. Other cast members include Kale Kundert as Howard, Gabby Thomas as Alice, Graham Kill as Archie, Heath Turner as Grandpa, Abby Dannenfelser as Laura, Katie Kundert as Elizabeth, Yaddo Von Stetina and Maliya Hershberger as Aunt Gertrude, Elijah Martz as Rufus the sweeper salesman, Owen Dannenfelser as Cletus the Clown, Aiden Smith as the clown assistant, Logan Block as the Pastor, Kyleigh Cummings as Agnes, Marcus Kerns as Reverend Eli, Finn Howard as Carrie, Zae Dee Lippi as Kimberly, Theo Anderson as Kent, Eddy Hesseling as Jack, and Karson Kundert as Freddy.

Adult guest actors include Dan Bulau and Jean Bulau portraying the elderly John and Sarah, along with Ken Markward as the elderly Archie.

The production also features an elementary ensemble including Elijah Malone and Willow Snyder as the young John and Sarah along with Lydia Allison, Georgie Carey, Eden Early, Hunter Hitchcock, Molly Hughes, Logan Lape, and Connor Watkins.

Stage crew for the production are Amelia Magner, Cyrai Hammons, Lilly Mosier, Isabella Mosier, and Izzie Bowers. Lighting and sound are operated by Aiden Cowdrick and Xander Cowdrick.

Due to the state basketball tournament schedule, performance dates have been adjusted. Show dates include:

Thursday, March 19 – 7:30 p.m. (new date)

Sunday, March 22 – 2:00 p.m. (new date)

Friday, March 27 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online through the Van Wert Civic Theatre website (www.vwct.org), in the Lincolnview High School office, or at the door prior to each performance.

Community members are encouraged to come out and support the students and enjoy an evening of laughter, heartfelt storytelling, and live theatre.