Mutual aid call…

Fire departments from from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio battled multiple barn fires on the same property in Adams count, Indiana Sunday. Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wren, Willshire, and Convoy fire departments were requested for mutual aid with a full response. A short time later, tankers from Van Wert and Ohio City fire departments were also requested. In all, 12 agencies from both Ohio and Indiana battled the both the high winds and fires. Fire crews remained on scene until around 930 p.m. Sunday. Wren Fire Department photo