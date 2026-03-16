On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s boys basketball state tournament broadcast schedules for radio stations 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.

WKSD

Friday, March 20 – Division VI state semifinals: Lincolnview vs. Marion Local, 7:30 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. tipoff

Saturday, March 2 – if Lincolnview wins, Division VI state championship game vs. Berlin-Hiland/Kirtland, 7 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. tipoff

WERT (games via the OHSAA Radio Network)

Friday, March 20 – Division VII state semifinals: Delphos St. John’s vs. Malvern, 11:45 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. tipoff

Friday, March 20 – Division VII state semfinals: Kalida vs. Hillsdale, 1:45 p.m. pregame, 2 p.m. tipoff

Saturday, March 21 – Division VII state championship game: Delphos St. John’s/Malvern winner vs. Kalida/Hillsdale winner, 3:55 p.m. pregame, 4:15 p.m. tipoff