Club seeking scholarship applications

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is seeking applications for its annual service award scholarship. Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors from Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert high schools. Vantage students from these home schools are also eligible.

The criteria are hours of community service through a church, non-profit organization, or group, and a GPA of 2.0 or above. Two letters of recommendation and a copy of the student’s transcripts are also required. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.

This year’s application is online and can be found here.