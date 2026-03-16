Random Thoughts: tournament basketball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers entirely around the basketball state tournament, including expansion, the underdog, a heartbreaking end for one team, the MAC and public vs. private/parochial.

Great showing

Admittedly, I’m still kind of on the fence about the expansion to seven divisions in basketball. As I’ve stated before, it’s probably more the fact that the OHSAA’s Board of Directors went ahead and did it, rather than putting it to a vote of member schools. Who knows, maybe schools would have approved it, but we’ll never know for sure.

What I like about the expansion is it’s give more teams more opportunities to make it to regionals and beyond. This part of northwest Ohio is a prime example. Five teams from the area have made it to the state semifinals – Lima Sr. in Division II, Lincolnview and Marion Local in Division VI and Delphos St. John’s and Kalida in Division VII. There’s no way that would have happened before.

Underdog

Who was the underdog going into Saturday’s Division VI regional championship game between Lincolnview and Colonel Crawford? Well, I suppose it depends on who you ask.

The Lancers and their fans seemed very confident going into the game. It’s probably fair to say Colonel Crawford players and fans felt the same way. Plus, the Eagles were there last year and won it.

I’ll admit, I wasn’t quite sure what to think before the game. It seemed like you could make a case for both teams. Before the first quarter was over, it wasn’t too difficult to tell the Eagles were in trouble. They were already gassed and it showed. I don’t say that to be disrespectful. Obviously, they were one of the best Division VI teams in Ohio. They had great players and a superb coaching staff. But Lincolnview was quick and aggressive and the Lancers didn’t take their foot off the gas.

Congrats to Brett Hammons and the Lancers – Division VI regional champions.

No lead is safe

It was a tough weekend for Margaretta’s boys basketball team.

The Polar Bears were scheduled to play in the Division V regional championship game against Columbus Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday. It got bumped to 4 p.m. then was postponed until 1 p.m. Sunday due to power issues at Ohio Dominican.

Margaretta led by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter, but Columbus Academy rallied, forced double overtime and won the game 62-59. What a stunning end to the season.

MAC Madness

It’s March and that means more potential state championships for the Midwest Athletic Conference.

St. Henry won the Division VI girls state basketball championship over the weekend, giving the school two state titles this year (football). With all due respect to the remaining three Division VII teams, Delphos St. John’s appears to be a heavy favorite to win a state title. Marion Local is a Division VI state semifinalist and will face Lincolnview Friday night. Of course, the Lancers would like to topple the No. 1 Flyers.

I’ve said it before – the MAC is certainly the best small school conference in Ohio and perhaps the country.

Public vs. private/parochial

If you’re keeping track, 22 of 28 boys state semifinal basketball teams are public schools.

Public vs. private/parochial II

In the girls state tournament, 20 of the 28 teams were public school teams.

But it was even split in state title games, with public and private schools each winning four games.

The public school winners were:

Kettering Fairmont (Division I)

Portsmouth (Division V)

St. Henry (Division VI)

Strasburg-Franklin (Division VII)

Private school winners were:

Akron Archbishop Hoban (Division II)

Dayton Chaminade Julienne (Division III)

Shaker Heights Laurel (Division IV)

One more note – you’d be surprised how many people from other parts of the state think St. Henry is a parochial school and don’t have a clue that it’s the name of the town.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@theveindependent.com.