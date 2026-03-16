Real estate transfers 3/9-3/14/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between March 9-13, 2026.

Thor Van Wert LLC to Van Wert East Owner LLC, Thor Van Wert LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 522.

Gretta Lynn Baker to Norman H. Yager III – Ohio City inlots, lot 123.

Jordan Mohler to Ibrahim Eddir, Kara Eddir – Delphos inlots, lot 693.

Austin J. Clark to Austin J. Clark, Leslie Clark – a portion of Section 17 in Union Township; a portion of Section 17 in Union Township.

Crius Property Group LLC to Andi Lynn Paxson – Van Wert inlots, lot 1529.

Coleman Gamble Holdings LLC to Roger V. Morgan, Hanna Morgan – Van Wert inlots, lot 3037.

Shartzer Properties LLC to Elite Equity Holdings LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 123; lot 124; lot 124; lot 131; lot 131.

Jennifer M. Gilkey, Jennifer M. Miller to Tanner A. Short, Emma K. Elkins – a portion of Section 9 in Union Township.

David Bruce Fast, Tisha Michelle Fast to Fast Family Trust, Fast Family Trust TR, David B. Fast TR, Tisha M. Fast TR – a portion of Section 27 in Pleasant Township.

First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Van Wert Ohio, First Federal S&L to True North Partners Holdings LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4237.

Reid D. Johanns, Savannah Johanns to Reid D. Johanns, Savannah Johanns – a portion of Section 19 in Ridge Township.

Tia M. Grunden, Tia Grunden to Feasby Rentals LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 3014.

Estate of John Craig Callow, estate of John Craig Callow ADM, Kerry Callow ADM to Levi C L Schwartz, Rebecca E. Schwartz – a portion of Section 32 in Harrison Township.

Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. to Fletcher J. Smith – Van Wert inlots, lot 1580.

Teryl Martin, Teryl L. Martin, Tonetta Benbow, Tonetta L. Benbow, Richard Martin to Timothy R. Pohlman, Johnelle L. Pohlman, Nicholas Pohlman – a portion of Section 36 in Hoaglin Township.

Denise M. Conley, Donald E. Conley to Denise M. Conley, Donald E. Conley – Delphos inlots, lot 1394.

Brittney L. Beard, Brittney L. Schaadt, Sean Beard to Beard Family Living Trust, Beard Family Living Trust TR, Brittney L. Beard TR, Sean Beard TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 1780.