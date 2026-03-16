Stephen K. Bagley

Stephen Bagley

Stephen K. Bagley, 70, previously of Van Wert, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2026.

He was born on November 1, 1955, in Van Wert to Eugene and Joanne (Edwards) Bagley, who preceded him in death.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Nina, whom he married on November 28, 1998 and two brothers, Dave (Suz) Bagley of Antwerp and Ric (Deb) Bagley of Cincinnati.

Steve graduated from Van Wert High School in 1974 and from Bowling Green State University in 1978.

There will be a private service at a later time.