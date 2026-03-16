The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Mar. 16, 2026

Storm brush pickup set in Van Wert

Submitted information

Due to strong winds over the weekend and today (Monday), the City of Van Wert has scheduled a special brush pick-up.

All brush must be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, March 23.  

  • Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
  • The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than ten feet long.
  • The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
  • Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
  • The city will not pick up leaves during brush pick up.

POSTED: 03/16/26 at 12:22 pm. FILED UNDER: News