Storm brush pickup set in Van Wert
Submitted information
Due to strong winds over the weekend and today (Monday), the City of Van Wert has scheduled a special brush pick-up.
All brush must be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, March 23.
- Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
- The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than ten feet long.
- The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
- The city will not pick up leaves during brush pick up.
POSTED: 03/16/26 at 12:22 pm. FILED UNDER: News