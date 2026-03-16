Yacht Rock to drop anchor at the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Smooth melodies, timeless hits, and an evening of nostalgia are on the horizon as Yacht Rock the Dock arrives at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 18. Presented by OhioHealth and Supported by Gary Taylor. Featuring legendary artists Ambrosia, John Ford Coley, and Peter Beckett (the voice of Player), the concert brings together three acts whose music helped define the smooth soft-rock sound of the 1970s and early 1980s.

Often described as the soundtrack of a generation, yacht rock has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Known for its polished production, tight harmonies, and laid-back grooves, the genre continues to connect with audiences who remember the songs from their days on the radio as well as younger listeners discovering the music for the first time.

Ambrosia will be the headliner at Yacht Rock the Dock on Saturday, April 18. Photos submitted

Headlining the evening is Ambrosia, a band that rose to prominence in the mid-1970s with a unique blend of rock, pop, and progressive influences. This 5-time Grammy Nominated ensemble is exploring new musical territory and bringing an exceptional musical performance to stages everywhere, and has chart success with hits including “Biggest Part of Me,” “You’re the Only Woman (You & I),” and “How Much I Feel.” Their sophisticated arrangements and signature harmonies helped cement their place among the era’s most recognizable bands.

Also joining the lineup is John Ford Coley, best known as half of the Grammy-nominated duo England Dan & John Ford Coley. Coley helped create some of the most enduring soft rock hits of the decade, including “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” “Nights Are Forever Without You,” and “Love Is the Answer.” His unmistakable vocals and songwriting remain a staple of classic hits playlists.

John Ford Coley will take the NPAC stage on April 18.

Rounding out the evening, Peter Beckett, known as “The Voice of Player”, is the original lead singer and songwriter of the band Player. Player was voted by Billboard Magazine’s honor roll as Best New Single Artist for 1978 for their international #1 hit “Baby Come Back”. As a follow up on the record charts, Beckett and Player also enjoyed great success with their hit “This Time I’m In It For Love”. Beckett continues to tour and perform the songs that helped define the sound of the era.

“OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is proud to be the Presenting sponsor of Van Wert Live,” OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital President Paula Stabler said. “Supporting the arts and live entertainment is just one of the many ways we show our commitment to this community. Van Wert Live brings people together, and we’re honored to play a role in making these experiences possible for our friends, families, and neighbors.”

The artists will bring a full evening of familiar songs and memorable performances to Van Wert, offering audiences a chance to experience the music that defined a generation of soft rock and radio favorites. Get ready to rock the dock with us on Saturday, April 18th!

Tickets are available for all upcoming Van Wert LIVE events and can be purchased online at VANWERTLIVE.COM or by calling the Box Office from Tuesday through Friday, 10 AM to 3 PM, at 419.238.6722. For more information about this performance and the full Van Wert LIVE lineup head to VANWERTLIVE.COM.