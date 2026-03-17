Betty Jane (Lockhart) Cox

Betty Jane (Lockhart) Cox, 86, of Ohio city was welcomed peacefully into her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 and is now rejoicing in the presence of our savior.

Betty was born on May 24, 1939, to Dale and Rhea Lockhart. On June 29, 1957, she married the love of her life, Walter Cox who survives. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage, bringing four children, nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren together as family.

Betty Cox

Betty graduated from Ohio City-Liberty High School with the Class of 1957 and worked at the Van Wert County Hospital, local doctor’s offices, and the Photo Star, although her most prized titles were mom, grandma, sister and farm wife. Betty spent many years helping Walter Farm and was a constant piece to her kids and grandkids. She attended Wesley United Methodist Church and remained a faithful servant of the Lord spending a lot of time, volunteering and serving, and always doing her best to lead her family towards the Lord.

Surviving are her husband, Walter along with their children, Mark (Sally) Cox of Van Wert, and Cindy (Kelly) Legendre of Rockford; a daughter-in-law, Cheri Cox of Billings Montana; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Kandace) of Billings, Montana, Alisha (Bobby) Hunsaker of Dayton, Trevor (Emily) Sill of Willshire, Lawson of Billings, Montana, Derek of Ohio City, Cassandra (Doug) Thees of Celina, Rachel (Kayne) Stillaway of Fort Wayne, Robert (Julie) Richey of Washington and Derek Legendre of Decatur, Indiana. Also surviving are her siblings, a special sister, Vicky Clifton of Van Wert who helped care for her the past few months; brothers, Gary (Kathy) Lockhart of Columbus, Rick (Dorothy) Lockhart of Columbus, Jim VanFleet of Convoy and John Cox of Van Wert and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was greeted at the gates of heaven by those who went before her – her sons, Randy and Steven; her parents, Dale and Rhea; her in-laws, Ervin and Helen Cox; brother, Jim and his wife Joan; her sister, Wanda; her sister-in-law, Eva VanFleet; her brother-in-law, Ervin, and sister in-law Nancy.

We rejoice in having no doubts that her heart is whole again as she deeply missed her sons and her body made new by the hands of the Lord.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Randy Christian officiating. Burial will follow services at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Visitation will also held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Preferred memorials: Everheart Hospice Group or the Ohio City Fire & EMS Department.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at: cowanfuneralhome.com.