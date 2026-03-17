Central Insurance retirees gather for lunch

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees and guests met on February 25, for their monthly get together at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. The group enjoyed a relaxed lunch filled with conversation, life updates and a shared meal from the buffet and favorite menu selections. Those in attendance were (below, front row, left to right): Paula Giessler Scott, Ruth Ricker, Dorothy Helmke, Sue Karst, and Linda Holden. Back row (left to right): Dewaine Johnson, Phil Steinen, Chuck White, Doug Watson and Loren Shindeldecker.

The upbeat gathering set an encouraging tone for the months ahead, with plenty of stories, laughter, and fellowship. As a special highlight, Chuck White offered a brief presentation on Turo, the fast-growing car-sharing platform often described as an “Airbnb for cars.” Several retirees stayed afterward to enjoy a few friendly games of cards. Pictured below are (front row): Dorothy Helmke and Sue Karst. Rear: Phil Steinen and Linda Holden

The next retirees’ luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Pizza Hut, 735 W. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. All Central retirees and their guests are warmly invited to join the group for another enjoyable time of fellowship and connection.