Lancers, Flyers to meet in semifinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

For the fourth time in school history, Lincolnview is in the OHSAA boys basketball state tournament and the number six seems to be a common theme. The Lancers qualified for the state tournament in 1996, 2016, and 2026. Lincolnview won the Division IV state title in 1997.

For head coach Brett Hammons, it’s the second time he’s taken a team to the state tournament. His 2016 team rolled to a 21-1 record season record and won sectional, district and regional titles. The Lancers then defeated Jackson Center 52-39 in the semifinals before falling to Cornerstone Christian Academy 72-54 in the state championship game and finishing the season 27-2.

Coming off a 5-18 season, an outright NWC championship, along with sectional, district and regional titles and 22 wins didn’t seem to be in the cards for the Lancers this season.

Max Hammons (2) and the Lancers will face No. 1 Marion Local Friday night. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Even so, Hammons was asked if he could find any comparisons at all between the two seasons.

“I feel it can go either way,” Hammons said. “Both runs to state have been a joy to be a part of, and were extremely difficult to get through. They were both filled with a lot of tough games where you had to beat really good teams.”

“I think the main difference was that there was could have been more pressure on the 2016 team, he continued. “When you’re eight games into a season, and you get put as the No. 1 team in Division IV, a lot can be expected of you. You’re expected to win every game, and that can be hard to do. Those kids were awesome, welcomed that challenge, and got close to pulling it off.”

“This year’s team has been really good throughout the year, and they just continue to prove people wrong. In some of our games this year, we probably weren’t picked as the favorite to win that game. Let it be in the regular season or in the tournament, but they just continue to win. They are a group that, even though they are undersized, plays so well together and just find ways to get it done.”

Lincolnview’s success this season earned praise from Marion Local head coach Kurt Goettemoeller, who leads his No. 1 ranked Flyers into Friday’s state semifinals against the Lancers.

“In addition to their skill level, Lincolnview plays as hard as any team we’ve seen all year,” Goettemoeller said of the Lancers. “They are fearless and Brett has done a tremendous job with his group. They are sound on both sides of the ball. We expect a great game Friday.”

What makes Marion Local’s 26-1 record so impressive is the fact that the Flyers played a brutal schedule, not just in the MAC, but out of conference as well.

“We play a good schedule most years within our league and out of conference but this year was especially difficult,” Goettemoeller said. “The top of 6-7 teams in our league were very good this year and we added Division IV regional teams out of conference in Jonathan Alder and Lima Bath, plus 20-2 Van Buren to an out of conference schedule that already included teams like Van Wert, Botkins, Spencerville and Wapakoneta. Seeing different styles allows for some deficiencies to get exposed. This helps us to understand what we need to work on to improve throughout the year and be prepared for anything we may face in tournament play.”

“They are a very good basketball team,” Hammons said of the top ranked Flyers. “There is a reason they are ranked No. 1 in the state. They are very well coached and have a lot of experience from last year’s team.”

“I think one of the things that concerns me the most is their strength and how long they are,” he continued. “We aren’t the biggest team and we are going to have to find ways to keep possessions to one and done. They also do a good job in trying to speed you up on the offensive end, and we have to be able to play under control.”

“We have a smart team that can absorb a lot of things offensively and defensively,” Goettemoeller said. “We’re a pretty resilient group and compete night in and night out.”

The Lancers will be without a key player Friday night. 5-10 junior guard Zander Coil, the first player off the bench, suffered a broken collarbone with 10 seconds left in the third quarter of Saturday’s regional championship game against Colonel Crawford.

“He means a lot to our team,” Hammons said. “He has played a big role this year. He can do things on the floor that others can’t. He can score the ball and rebound really well for us. He gave our team a huge spark when he came off the bench. He’s a big piece that is going to be missed.”

Friday’s Lincolnview vs. Marion Local game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Friday at the Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University. The game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.

Tomorrow: Tale of the Tape – Lincolnview vs. Marion Local