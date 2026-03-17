Parkway residents: remain in MAC

VW independent staff

ROCKFORD — There doesn’t appear to be much interest by Parkway Local Schools district residents to switch athletic conference affilation.

According to Superintendent Laura Young, 663 responded to an online poll with the question “Overall, do you support the proposal to move from the MAC to the NWC?” 62.7 percent of respondents said no, 30.9 percent said yes and 6.4 percent were unsure.

During a town hall Board of Education meeting held on Sunday, those in attendance were given a paper ballot to vote and according to Young, out of the 122 people present who voted, all voted to stay in the MAC.

“The Board of Education is taking in all of this information and will decide where to go from here,” she said.

Parkway and Delphos St. John’s both recently received inquries to consider joining the NWC.

“A letter of interest was sent to both Delphos St John’s and Parkway and at this time we continue to look for ways to enhance the NWC,” Commissioner Jon Derryberry said.

The two schools were officially invited in 2023, but both declined.