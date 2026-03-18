$60M Mega Millions ticket sold at Tyler’s Short Stop

VW independent staff

There were plenty of smiles at Tyler’s Short Stop on E. Main St. in Van Wert this morning.

That’s because a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the store. Not just any winning ticket, but a big winning ticket. That piece of paper with numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing is worth $60 million.

The winning numbers via auto-pick were 4-11-18-38 and 50. The Mega Ball was 24.

An employee at the store and Ohio Lottery officials confirmed this morning that the winning ticket was sold at the store. The employee said it was sold yesterday but he didn’t know who bought it.

Tyler’s Short Stop will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, which is believed to be the largest winning lottery ticket sold in Van Wert or Van Wert County.

The winner will be able to choose between yearly installments – one immediate payment, then 29 annual payments – or the cash option, a lump sum payment of $27.1 million before taxes. The winner will have to redeem the ticket with the Ohio lottery and can choose to take the money, yearly installments or a lump sum, through a blind trust and stay anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.