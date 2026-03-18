Busy day in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

A pair of arraignments, three sentencing hearings, a bond violation and two plea changes were among the proceedings that occurred in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Charles Cowan, 37, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty Plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to h ave no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 8.

Daniel Vibbert, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and theft, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 15.

Sentencings

Matthew Daisy, 46, of Rockford, was sentenced to nine months in prison for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 113 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

After giving his community control, Jeremy Cole, 35, of Celina, was sentenced to a new sentence of one year of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date for having weapons under disability, a third degree felony, and polluting state land or water, a first degree misdemeanor. He was ordered to undergo treatment if recommended, and was ordered to pay court costs.

James Jones, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 50 hours of community service for assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was also ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Bond/intervention in lieu violation

Ernie Ginter, 24, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond/intervention in lieu by failing to appear to probation and failing to engage in treatment. Bond was set $50,000 cash or surety. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 29.

Plea changes

Rickie Welker, 43, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. May 13.

Jennifer Smith, 43, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to possession of cocaine, a third degree felony. She then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was also ordered to pay court costs