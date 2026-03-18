Parkway staying in Northwest Conference

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

ROCKFORD — Just a few days after a special meeting to discuss the topic of conference affliation, the Parkway Local Schools Board of Education has made the decision to stay put in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Parkway recently received an inquiry from the Northwest Conference and on Wednesday, a statement was issued by the school board reaffirming plans to remain a member of the MAC.

“After thoughtful consideration and discussion, the Parkway Board of Education has decided that it is in the best interest of Parkway Schools and its athletes to remain a member of the Midwest Athletic Conference,” the statement said. “As a result, we will not be moving forward with the Northwest Conference’s invitation. This decision reflects what the Board believes is the best path forward for our student-athletes and our district.”

An online poll was offered to district residents and according to Parkway Local Schools Superintendent Laura Young, 663 responded to the question “Overall, do you support the proposal to move from the MAC to the NWC?” 62.7 percent of respondents said no, 30.9 percent said yes and 6.4 percent were unsure.

During a town hall-style Board of Education meeting held on Sunday, Young said all 122 people present were given a paper ballot to vote. All 122 people voted to stay in the MAC.

The statement also noted while the decision brings closure to the question of conference affiliation, it does not mark the end of the conversation about the future of Parkway athletic programs.

“Moving forward, the board is committed to focusing on meaningful growth within our athletic programs,” the statement said. “Our attention will shift toward setting standards renewing and developing policies, programs, and actionable steps that support a growth mindset and elevate opportunities for student-athletes at every level and every age within our district. As we move into this phase, we welcome collaboration from anyone who is ready to work constructively, contribute positively, and be a part of building something stronger for our athletes. Progress requires commitment, effort and a solutions-oriented mindset.”

Many of Parkway’s athletic programs have been competitive previously advanced to the state level. The baseball team won state championships in 1987 and 1991, and the volleyball team won back-to-back state titles in 1996 and 1997. The volleyball team also had runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2010, and the softball team had state appearances in 1997, 1998, 2013 and 2023. The girls track team was the 1987 state runner-up.

Football is where Parkway has struggled. The Panthers have lost 18 straight games and in just the last five seasons, Parkway has gone 6-45. The Panthers have won less than 10 percent of MAC games since joining the MAC.

Delphos St. John’s also received an inquiry from the NWC but it’s unknown what the status is. Principal Adam Lee did not respond to a request for comment.