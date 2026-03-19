Ann Marie Sinn

Ann Marie Sinn, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Country Inn Enhanced Living Center.

She was born on May 15, 1933, to Elmer and Rose (Beer) Haab, who both preceded her in death. On October 18, 1959 she was joined in marriage to Ray Sinn in Milford, IN. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2016. Born to this union were three daughters and six sons: Suzanne (Earl) Beery, Gary (Paulette), Philip, Jane (Jim) Linder, Mark (Diane), Steven (Joy), Duane (Carrie), Karen and Kurt (Lisa).

Ann Sinn

Also surviving are 36 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irma Stoller and Nettie Haab; two brothers Paul Haab and Don (Martha), and four sisters-in-law, Minnie (Nelson) Beer, Renee Sinn, Paula Haab, and Marcy Haab.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Rose Haab; husband, Ray; sisters, Dorothy Steffen and Phyllis Wuethrich; brothers, Ray and Steven Haab, and in-laws, Walter Steffen, Robert Wuethrich, Kathy Haab, Carl and Bertha Sinn, Walter Sinn.

At the age of 17, she gave her heart to the Lord and was baptized. She faithfully served Him for 75 years. Ann graduated from Milford High School in 1951. One of her greatest joys was being a mother and grandmother, and spending time with her family. She loved sewing and was a seamstress for several companies. She also supported HarvestCall with her sewing. Ann volunteered with the American Red Cross and at Van Wert County Hospital. She was a devoted member of Latty Apostolic Christian Church.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church with church clergymen officiating. Burial will follow in Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. There will also be visitation from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s memory to Country Inn Enhanced Living Center or CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.