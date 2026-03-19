Johnson wins Ohio Mr. Basketball again
VW independent sports/submitted information
COLUMBUS — Senior Marcus Johnson of Garfield Heights High School was named 2026 Ohio Mr. Basketball on Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association, edging out Delphos St. John’s senior guard Cameron Elwer and becoming the seventh player to earn the award twice since it was first handed out in 1988.
Marcus won the award last year as a junior, giving his family the first father-son Ohio Mr. Basketball combination. His father, Sonny, the head coach at Garfield Heights, won the award at Garfield Heights in 1998.
Johnson was also a Mr. Basketball finalist as a sophomore and has been an All-Ohio first-team selection since his freshman year. The state’s reigning Mr. Basketball has been even better this season, averaging 30.1 points with 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals.
Johnson won this year’s award with 99 points from the statewide panel. Delphos St. John’s senior Cam Elwer was the runner-up with 91 points. Elwer was the runner-up last season, but significantly closed the gap after receiving 48 points in 2025, while Johnson had 110 points last year. Other finalists included Brunswick senior Trey Drexler, Maysville senior Gator Nichols, Tri-Village senior Trey Sagester, Columbus Academy senior Jason Singleton and Lakota West junior Josh Tyson.
Garfield Heights finished the season 18-7 and lost in the Division III regional semifinals. Delphos St. John’s is currently 27-0 and will play in the Division VII state semfinals on Friday.
Now in its 39th year, the prestigious Ohio Mr. Basketball award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted on by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association since 2017.
Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners
2026 – Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights
2025 – Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights
2024 – Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf
2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central
2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville
2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge
2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia
2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington
2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South
2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior
2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit
2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor
2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland
2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey
2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky
2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee
2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South
1999 – Emmanuel Smith, Euclid
1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights
1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence
1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic
1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights
1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic
1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge
1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty
1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
POSTED: 03/19/26 at 1:34 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports