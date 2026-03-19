Johnson wins Ohio Mr. Basketball again

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Senior Marcus Johnson of Garfield Heights High School was named 2026 Ohio Mr. Basketball on Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association, edging out Delphos St. John’s senior guard Cameron Elwer and becoming the seventh player to earn the award twice since it was first handed out in 1988.

Marcus won the award last year as a junior, giving his family the first father-son Ohio Mr. Basketball combination. His father, Sonny, the head coach at Garfield Heights, won the award at Garfield Heights in 1998.

Garfield Heights High School senior Marcus Johnson was named Ohio Mr. Basketball Thursday for the second-consecutive year. Photo courtesy of Cleveland.com.

Johnson was also a Mr. Basketball finalist as a sophomore and has been an All-Ohio first-team selection since his freshman year. The state’s reigning Mr. Basketball has been even better this season, averaging 30.1 points with 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals.

Johnson won this year’s award with 99 points from the statewide panel. Delphos St. John’s senior Cam Elwer was the runner-up with 91 points. Elwer was the runner-up last season, but significantly closed the gap after receiving 48 points in 2025, while Johnson had 110 points last year. Other finalists included Brunswick senior Trey Drexler, Maysville senior Gator Nichols, Tri-Village senior Trey Sagester, Columbus Academy senior Jason Singleton and Lakota West junior Josh Tyson.

Garfield Heights finished the season 18-7 and lost in the Division III regional semifinals. Delphos St. John’s is currently 27-0 and will play in the Division VII state semfinals on Friday.

Now in its 39th year, the prestigious Ohio Mr. Basketball award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted on by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association since 2017.

Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners

2026 – Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights

2025 – Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights

2024 – Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf

2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 – Emmanuel Smith, Euclid

1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber