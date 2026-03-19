Josephine R. Wenninger

Josephine R. Wenninger, affectionally known to many as “Grandma Jo” of Paulding, and formerly of Haviland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, on hospice at the Paulding County Hospital, after a lingering illness.

She was born in Latty, on May 1, 1928, the daughter of Otto and Lydia Stoller Schlatter. Josephine graduated from Latty High School in 1946.

Josephine Wenninger

In January of 1948, she turned her heart to the Lord and was baptized at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church on April 18, 1948. On May 22, 1949, she was united in marriage to Donald R. Wenninger, who passed away on October 13, 2020, allowing them to enjoy 71-plus years of life together. To this union were born six sons and three daughters, all of whom survive. Larry (Joyce) of Paulding, David (Deborah) of Van Wert, Edwin (Alice) of Van Wert, Cheryl (Ed) Schlatter of Paulding, Charlotte of Paulding, Brenda (Bill) McClure of Haviland, Dennis (Beth) of Defiance, Kevin (Della) of Haviland, and Randall (Joni) of Payne. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Joseph, John, Benjamin, and Herman, and four sisters, Elizabeth Wieland, Laura Dunham, Emma, and Esther. She also mourned the loss of a great grandson, John Wenninger.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, enjoyed cooking and serving many delicious meals over the years entertaining family and friends. She also enjoyed growing flowers, gardening, quilting and sending cards to encourage others. She loved music and singing hymns, and her greatest enjoyment was spending time with God and her family and prayed often that they could all be in heaven someday.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church with church clergymen officiating. Burial will follow in Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Latty. Visitation will be held from 1:30-7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. There will also be visitation from 9-10 a.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine’s memory to Country Inn Enhanced Living Center or to a charity of the donor’s choice.