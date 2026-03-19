Klopfenstein explains E15 legislation

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) held a press conference on Wednesday to introduce new legislation that would require the sale of E15 blended fuel at all Ohio Turnpike service facilities.

“As a farmer, I understand the importance of E-15,” Representative Klopfenstein said. “Ohio is home to seven ethanol plants that together purchase 233 million bushels of corn annually from over 5,300 family farms across the state. However, only about 200 of Ohio’s more than 5,000 gas stations offer E-15. This fuel is typically more than 25 cents cheaper per gallon than traditional gasoline and is compatible with nine out of 10 vehicles on the road today.”

State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein and Josh Williams held a press conference on Wednesday. Photo submitted

“At a time when America’s national security is inseparable from our energy security, biofuels represent a practical, homegrown solution,” Representative Williams said. “By investing in E15 and expanding biofuel access, we are strengthening rural economies, creating jobs, and reducing our reliance on foreign energy sources. The Ohio Fuel Affordability Act is about more than fuel it is about supporting the people who power our state, lowering costs for Ohioans, and ensuring that our energy future is built right here at home.”

This bill would require the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission (OTIC) to do the following:

Contract with authorized fuel retailers to ensure E15 is available, with installation or retrofitting costs treated as turnpike projects and funded via revenues, bonds, state taxes, or federal grants

Report annually on installation progress, costs, and certification of E15 availability, beginning with the first comprehensive financial report before July 1, 2027

Conduct a feasibility study within 12 months on the potential expansion of biodiesel fuel infrastructure at turnpike service facilities, including cost and infrastructure analysis

This bill awaits a number and committee assignment.