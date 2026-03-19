Oratorical contest winners…

The Optimist Club of Van Wert held its annual oratorical contest earlier this month at CHP Home Care & Hospice in Van Wert. Students from Crestview and Lincolnview schools presented speeches on the topic, “The Moment I Realized I Belonged – My Definition of Community.” Three students from Crestview were this year’s winners. Mackenzie Kreischer was first place, Makala Miller was second, and Devin Berridge placed third. The students received medallions and prize money of $300, $200, and $100 respectively. Aiden Bockrath, Grayson Bennett, and Mackenna Germann from Lincolnview also participated in the contest. The top two winners have the opportunity to participate in the zone competition and move on to the regional, district, national, and international contests through Optimist International to compete for scholarships. Photo submitted