Robert Michael Klim

Robert Michael Klim, 70, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, March 14, 2026, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

He was born on August 16, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of Paul Klim of Springfield, Ohio and Alice Colleen (O’Connell) Klim, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife Vicki Lynn (Amweg) Klim on November 3, 2009.

Robert Klim

Family survivors include his care giver, Rebecca Brotherwood of Bainbridge, Georgia and her daughter, Emily Brotherwood of Van Wert; one brother, Paul David (Susie) Klim of Lexington, Kentucky; one sister, Jane Louise (Samuel) Osborne of Louisville, Kentucky, and several nephews and nieces.

He graduated high school and worked several years as maintenance for Haviland Drainage Tile Company. Bob loved the outdoors, fishing, and being around friends sharing good times.

At this time there will be no viewing or services, burial will take place at I. O. O. F. Cemetery of Convoy at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.