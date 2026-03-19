Storm brush pickup starts on Monday
Submitted information
A reminder that due to strong winds over the weekend and Monday, the City of Van Wert has scheduled a special brush pick-up. All brush must be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, March 23.
- Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
- The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than ten feet long.
- The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
- The city will not pick up leaves during brush pick up.
POSTED: 03/19/26 at 8:44 pm. FILED UNDER: News