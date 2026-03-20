Van Wert man found dead near Delphos

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach issued a statement early this morning that said his office is investigating the recovery of a body in Washington Township, in the eastern portion of the county.

Sheriff Riggenbach said his office received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday about a deceased individual in a wooded area of Washington Township. Deputies responded to the scene and were met by members of the Delphos Police Department and the Delphos Fire Department. Based on the information and items collected at the scene, deputies identified the deceased as Adam J. Purdy, 48, of Van Wert. No information has been released yet about the manner of death.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information about Purdy’s recent activities is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866, submit tips using the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office app, or visit the agency’s website by clicking here and clicking on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.

Citizens can also report information by contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers via text or phone at 419.238.STOP. Citizens can also remain anonymous when reaching out to Crime Stoppers.