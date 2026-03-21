Blue Jays, Wildcats to play for title

VW independent sports

A mere 13 miles separate Delphos St. John’s High School and Kalida High School, but the two will meet in the Division VII state championship game at UD Arena in Dayton today. It’s a rematch of the season opener between the two teams, which was won by the Blue Jays 45-30.

No. 1 Delphos St. John’s (28-0) routed Malvern 61-32 in Friday’s state semifinal game at Wright State. Cameron Elwer led the Blue Jays with 18 points. Kalida (17-11), who was just 4-9 after 13 games, rallied to defeat Hillsdale 58-46 in the Friday’s second Division VII semifinal matchup. Gavin Leis led the Wildcats with 14 points.

The title game is at 4:15 this afternoon. It will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM via the Ohio High School Athletic Association Radio Network.