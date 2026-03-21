Four high school seniors vying for Queen Jubilee 51 title

Queen Jubilee LI contestants are Jayden Bragg (above left) and Meah Johnson (above right), Emily Lichtle (below left) and Chloe Nielsen (below right). Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

On Friday, March 27, four young women will vie for the title of Queen Jubilee 51 during the Van Wert Peony Pageant. The annual event will once again be held at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the pageant will begin at 7 p.m. Every candidate will receive a minimum of $300 in scholarships, in addition to a variety of goods and services donated by local businesses and individuals. The lucky young woman crowned Queen Jubilee will receive a $1,500 scholarship, and over $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded that evening.

Candidates have already completed some areas of competition, and the remaining areas of competition to be scored during the pageant include: talent, evening gown, and on-stage questions. The evening will be hosted by Zach Shaffer as Master of Ceremonies, and the contestants will be escorted on stage by Gavin Burkhalter and Cole Story. Their flower girls are Haislea Speice, Lynnix Bragg, Lowen Maxey, and Vera Pohlman.

Presale tickets are available until close of business on March 27 at Laudick’s Jewelry in Van Wert, or will be available at the door. General admission is $10, and a raffle entry is included with admission.

A brief bio of each contestant is listed below. Contestants are in alphabetical order.

Jayden Bragg is representing Lincolnview High School and is the daughter of Heather Bragg. She is involved in choir, track, and cross country, and is active in the school’s music program singing with the select ensemble. Jayden is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a Junior Rotarian. She is currently enlisted in the Army National Guard where she will be training to become a combat medic. After her service, Jayden plans to attend college to pursue a degree in mortuary sciences.

Meah Johnson is the daughter of Lisa and Demond Johnson and is representing Van Wert High School. Meah has been involved in volleyball and softball for four years, and is active in the school’s fine arts programs, through band, choir, select choir and theater. She is very involved in Van Wert Civic Theatre and has participated in youth groups at Calvary Evangelical Church and First United Methodist. Meah also service through mission work and vacation bible school programs. After graduation, Meah plans on attending a college or university to pursue a degree in theater.

Emily Lichtle is representing Crestivew High School and is the daughter of Mike and Amanda Lichtle. She is an avid volleyball player, and a varsity cheerleader. Emily is in FCCLA, National Honor Society, student council, where she serves as secretary, and is the reporter for Crestview FFA. In May, she will be receiving her state degree at the Ohio FFA Convention. Emily also dances and cheers at Kim Hohman’s Danceworks. After graduation, Emily plans on attending Purdue-Fort Wayne to major in communications and speech disorders, to later pursue a master’s degree in speech language pathology.

Chloe Nielsen is representing Vantage Career Center and is the daughter of Brandi Nielsen. She is currently enrolled in the criminal justice program and serves as a lab assistant. Chloe is a Junior Rotarian and participates in workplace learning at the Van Wert County Jail. She is also very involved as a dancer at Kim Hohman’s Danceworks, where she has won numerous awards as both a soloist and member of the team. Chloe attends Lifehouse church where she serves as a group leader for fifth grade girls. After graduation, Chloe plans to attend college to continue pursuing a degree in the criminal justice field.