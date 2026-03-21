Paulding Putnam makes donations

VW independent staff/submitted information

Three Van Wert-based organizations are among seven local charities and community projects to receive a portion of $9,854 recently donated by members of Paulding Putnam through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program.

80 percent of members round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, allowing Paulding Putnam to provide more than $788,000 to northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities since 2010.

The United Way of Van Wert County’s Rivals United event received $500 from Paulding Putnam’s Operation Roundup. Photo submitted

Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

The most recent donation recipients include:

Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H Club: $1,212 to purchase club t-shirts

Ottoville Fire Association: $2,142 to purchase multigas detector meters

Paulding FFA: $1,500 to purchase hygiene items for the Panther’s Hygiene Care Closet

Putnam County 4-H Council: $500 to purchase t-shirts for all third graders in Putnam County attending Farm Safety Day

United Way of Van Wert: $500 to support the Rivals United event

YMCA of Van Wert County: $1,000 to renovate the kids game room

YWCA of Van Wert County: $3,000 to purchase a new security system for the facility

Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to Paulding Putnam’s communities. Groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply.

Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Samantha Kuhn, at skuhn@ppec.coop or by visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. Members who wish to round up their monthly bill, can call Paulding Putnam’s office at 800.686.2357. The average member’s donation is about $6 per year.

Paulding Putnam is a local electric and internet cooperative serving nearly 14,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.