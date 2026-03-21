Van Wert Chamber presents annual awards

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner and awards program at Willow Bend Country on Wednesday. Attendees enjoyed a St. Patrick’s Day themed event. Entertainment was provided by illusionist Krendl.

The Brumback Library received the 2026 Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Crystal Image Award given to the Chamber business of the year.

Local resident Gary Clay was recognized as the 2026 Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Ray Miller Award recipient given to the Chamber person of the year.

Pictured from left to right are Gary Clay, Brumback Library Director Nellie Schmidt and Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker. Photo submitted

The Van Wert County Foundation received the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Cornerstone Award in recognition of its transformational leadership projects and programs in Van Wert County. The Cornerstone Award was last given in 2018.

“We love bringing people together to celebrate businesses and individuals who prioritize making our community a wonderful place to live,” Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville said. “If you want to get something done, you should ask a busy person. The Brumback Library and Van Wert County Foundation have been busy for Van Wert County for over 100 years, and Gary Clay has made a meaningful impact in a much shorter timeframe.”

The Chamber thanked dinner sponsors Central Insurance, Tekniplex, Vantage Career Center, OhioHealth, Superior Credit Union, Alexander & Bebout, Danfoss, Citizen’s National Bank, Greenway Bank, and Cool Machines.

To learn about Chamber programs, events and membership click here or contact the Chamber office by phone at 419.238.4390 or by email at mark@vanwertchamber.com.