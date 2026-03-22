Carolyn Joanne Grubb

Carolyn Joanne Grubb, 71, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday evening, March 19, 2026, at her residence.

She was born July 1, 1954, in Oak Hill, Ohio, to Willis and Marjorie (Rawlins) Hall. She married Gary Grubb.

Carolyn Grubb

Carolyn retired from Federal Mogul, in Van Wert, after many years of service. She loved fishing, working with flowers, bird watching, playing with her grandchildren and card nights with friends.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary; her children, Robert (Leslie) Moser of Paulding, James Grubb of Convoy and Jessica (Mircea) Anghelescu of Atlanta; her grandchildren, Ashley Moser, Seth Moser, Bailey (Tyler) Bowen, Corban Grubb, Chandler (Hannah) Grubb, Caitlin Grubb, Cylee Grubb, Alison (Jake) Geeslin, Rebecca Geiser, Savanna Grubb, Adrian Anghelescu and Rodica Anghelescu; her great-grandchildren, Hadley Burns, Briar Bowen, Jensen Bowen, Augustine Grubb, Everleigh Grubb, Lucy Geeslin and Mirce Anghelescu, and a sister, Linda Reno of Convoy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, William Oscar Hall, Shirley Lippi, Calvin Hall, Rachael Klaus and Dennis Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.