Danfoss continues to support shows

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE is proud to share that Danfoss will once again support the arts in Van Wert as a presenting sponsor for upcoming performances this fall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

While the specific shows have not yet been announced, Van Wert LIVE is excited to celebrate the return of Danfoss as a valued community partner whose support helps make live entertainment possible in Van Wert.

“At Danfoss, we pride ourselves on supporting the communities in which we live and work,” said Erika Lobsiger of Danfoss. “Supporting events such as these promote goodwill and progress within the community. By making a positive social impact, we hope to inspire others to do the same.”

Partnerships like this play an important role in ensuring Van Wert LIVE can continue bringing high-quality entertainment and meaningful arts experiences to the region. Danfoss has long demonstrated a commitment to strengthening the community, and their renewed investment in the performing arts reflects that dedication.

Pictured in the front row (left to right) are Front Row: Tyler Rice, Josh Fritzche, Shana Mosier, Erika Lobsiger, and Meah Johnson. Back row: Nick Smith, Hope Lopez-Hall, Grace Spieles, Jill Welch and Quincy Thompson. Photo submitted

“We are incredibly grateful to welcome Danfoss back as a sponsor,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “Their support not only helps us bring exceptional entertainment to our stage, but it also shows a deep belief in the value of the arts and the impact they have on our community. Danfoss continues to be a tremendous partner in helping us create memorable experiences for audiences across our region.”

Though the fall lineup remains under wraps for now, exciting announcements are on the way. Patrons are encouraged to stay tuned as Van Wert LIVE prepares to reveal more about the upcoming season at the Niswonger.

To be the first to know when new shows are announced, sign up for Van Wert LIVE’s LiveWire email newsletter online (see website below). Subscribers receive the latest news on performances, events, special offers, and more delivered straight to their inbox.