Donald J. “Don” Johnson

Donald J. “Don” Johnson, 87, of Convoy, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He had been under hospice care since February 13, 2026.

Don was born on November 17, 1938, in Bernie, Missouri.

Donald Johnson

Over the course of his life he was known for his strong character, dedication to family, a deep commitment to faith, strong belief in grace, laughter and hard work. Those who knew Don remember him as a thoughtful mentor, a man who led by example, and an enthusiastic storyteller who loved sharing memories and laughter with those around him.

Throughout his life, Don took great pride in his family and community. He enjoyed many hobbies and interests including dancing with his wife, golf, reading, playing cards, traveling, and spending time outdoors. Whether working with his hands, sharing stories, or offering guidance to younger generations, Don found joy in helping others and building lasting relationships.

Above all else, Don cherished his family. Together with his beloved wife of 66 years, Nancy. He instilled in their children and grandchildren the importance of faith, grace, hard work, laughter, the importance of education, and the value of family. The lessons they have passed down will continue to guide future generations

Don is survived by his wife Nancy, and four daughters, Susan (Marty) Burchfield of Van Wert, Sherry (Brad) Dwelle of Charleston, South Carolina, Shelly (Tim) Bolenbaugh of Convoy, and Stephanie (Shaun) Kitchen of Dunnellon, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Bolenbaugh, parents of Ivy, Ella and Oliver; Will (Allison) Burchfield, parents of Theo and Ben; Alex (Matt) Lickenbrock, parents of Lucy and Henry; Stacia Dwelle, Tyson Bolenbaugh, and Kelsie, Kacie and Kyle Kitchen.

A memorial service in Don’s honor will be held at 2 p.m. April 7, in the Common Pleas Courtroom on the third floor of the Van Wert County Courthouse. The service, organized by the Van Wert County Bar Association, is open to the public. A private interment at the Memory Garden of New Covenant Methodist Church in The Villages, Florida, will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Convoy Lion’s Club or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Don will be remembered for his wisdom, kindness, and unwavering devotion to his family. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and thevalues he passed down to those who loved him