Leona Bissonette

Leona Bissonette, 90, of Van Wert, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born January 1, 1936, in Standish, Michigan, to Frank and Josephine (Gadowski) Korytoski, who both preceded her in death. On September 11, 1954, Leona married Charles Bissonette in Standish. Together they raised four children.

Leona Bissonette

She retired from Van Wert City Schools, where she worked for many years as a lunch lady at Washington School. Leona enjoyed crafting, gardening, and caring for her family. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Leona is survived by her sons, Ken Bissonette of Sealy, Texas, Pete (Linda) Bissonette of Van Wert, Scott (Tressa Jo) Bissonette of Van Wert, and Jeff Bissonette of Ohio City; grandchildren, Jacob (Mikki) Bissonette of Chillicothe, Rachel Bissonette of Danville, Kentucky, Arryn Bissonette of Katy, Texas, Allison Bissonette of Richmond, Texas, Kim (Clyde) Jordan of Van Wert, Joshua Bissonette of Scott, and Derek (Anna) Bissonette of Decatur, Indiana; eight great‑grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sister, Helen; brothers, Stan and Victor, and a great‑grandson, Kaine.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.