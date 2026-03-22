Local hoops fans banded together, cheered together

All of Middle Point was rooting on the Lincolnview Lancers at the Division VI state tournament. Basketball fever was high over the weekend, with five area teams competing at state. The team left and arrived back to lots of fan applause. Photo provided

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Even if you’re not a basketball fan, it wasn’t hard to see and hear the support for local and area teams at the OHSAA boys basketball state tournament, which was held Thursday-Sunday at Wright State University and the University of Dayton.

Five teams from the area – Lincolnview, Marion Local, Delphos St. John’s, Kalida and Lima Sr. qualified for the tournament, the first time that’s happened. It is fair to note that the OHSAA’s decision to expand from four to seven divisions played a role.

Lincolnview and Marion Local squared off in a Division VI state semifinal game in front of more than 3,900 people Friday night and while things didn’t go as the Lancers and their fans had hoped, there was nothing but applause for a team that won just five games last season, but captured the hearts of fans with 22 wins this season, along with NWC, sectional, district and regional championships.

After defeating Lincolnview 46-30, Marion Local faced perennial power Berlin Hiland in Saturday night’s Division VI final but came up short in double overtime, losing 54-51 in front of nearly 4,500 fans.

Earlier in the day on Friday, thousands of fans descended upon Wright State’s Nutter Center for a Division VII doubleheader. Delphos St. John’s, ranked No. 1 all season, routed Malvern 61-32 in the first semifinal game, then Kalida rallied from a 6-point halftime deficit to top Hillsdale 58-46. What made Kalida’s story so remarkable was the fact the Wildcats started the season just 4-9, then put together 11 consecutive wins to earn a spot in the title game.

Anyone who thought Saturday’s Division VII championship game would be a runaway was mistaken. While Delphos St. John’s had a double digit lead on more than one occasion, Kalida hung in there before falling 56-47 to the 29-0 Blue Jays. More than 7,400 people were at the game, which is noteworthy because the two communities have a combined population of roughly 8,500 and are just 13 miles apart. In fact, the opened the regular season against each other back in December and ended their seasons again in the state title game.

On Saturday, fans from Lima Sr. turned out in full force for the Division II semifinal game against Massillon Washington. In fact, Wright State officials had to removed university-branded tarps that covered certain sections of seats to make more room for fans of the Spartans and the Tigers. No official attendnance figure was provided but by all accounts, there were very few empty seats in the arena.

There were send-offs and teams were warmly welcomed back home, including Sunday afternoon special events at Lincolnview High School and at at Robert A. Arzen Gymnasium.

In a sense, the run to the tournament by the five teams it was a form of relief – a short getaway from everyday obligations and problems. Fans throughout the area were rooting for other area teams to do well at the tournament.

To the players and coaches who made the season so enjoyable – thank you. To the fans – you showed why fans in northwest Ohio are the very best.