Scholarship essay winners…
VFW Post 5803 of Van Wert has named this year’s scholarship essay winners. Voice of Democracy winners are (above, left to right): Caroline Haggerty (first place), Carley Chiles (second place), and Allison Geib (third place). Chiles was also the second place winner at the District 2 level. Pictured below are Karen Germann (Crestview sixth grade social studies teacher) and Patriots Penn winners Gatlin Ortiz (third place), Maxx Linton (first place), and Avery Owens (second place). Photos submitted
POSTED: 03/22/26 at 8:43 pm. FILED UNDER: News