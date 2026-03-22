Scholarship essay winners…

VFW Post 5803 of Van Wert has named this year’s scholarship essay winners. Voice of Democracy winners are (above, left to right): Caroline Haggerty (first place), Carley Chiles (second place), and Allison Geib (third place). Chiles was also the second place winner at the District 2 level. Pictured below are Karen Germann (Crestview sixth grade social studies teacher) and Patriots Penn winners Gatlin Ortiz (third place), Maxx Linton (first place), and Avery Owens (second place). Photos submitted