Concession opportunities for non-profits

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Van Wert Live is now accepting applications for local non-profits to use the Fountain Park Rotary concessions stand during the 2026 Feel Good Friday Concert Series. This summer there will be four dates available starting with the June 12 concert.

In previous years, non-profit groups have sold concessions and drinks during the concert series to earn revenue that would be used for their non-profit groups. The determination of groups has yet to be decided and will depend greatly upon the number of organizations that pre-register.

Organizations who were awarded in last year’s concert series (2025) are not permitted to apply in 2026, but can re-apply in 2027.

To get registered, please contact the Box Office by phone at 419.238.6722 or by emailing: quincy@npacvw.org. The deadline to register will be April 10. Once registration is closed, organizations who have registered will be notified on April 17 if they are drawn in the lottery. If any open dates are remaining after the lottery selection process, those dates will then be offered to last year’s non-profits to apply.