Hospital ranked among the Top 20

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has been named one of the nation’s Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals by the National Rural Health Association.

Van Wert Hospital is the only hospital in Ohio to receive this distinction.

The designation is based on an evaluation conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural prospective payment system (PPS) hospital performance across the United States.

The Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals represent the highest performers among the hospitals named to the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals list. Hospitals were assessed across eight pillars of performance:

Inpatient Market Share

Outpatient Market Share

Quality

Outcomes

Patient Perspective

Cost

Charge

Finance

“This recognition reflects the incredible work of our entire team,” said Paula Stabler, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “Our focus has always been on serving our patients and community with compassion and excellence, and I’m proud that our efforts are being acknowledged on a national level.”

An official recognition by the National Rural Healthcare Association will take place at its annual rural health conference in May.