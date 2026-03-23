Real estate transfers 3/16-3/20/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between March 16-20, 2026.

April L. Etgen, Howard T. Etgen to Randy E. Martin, Jill M. Martin – Delphos inlots, lot 714.

Ryan J. Lindeman, Sarah M. Lindeman to Bain C. Wannemacher, Channing K. Wannemacher – Van Wert inlots, lot 3260.

Jackie Fisher to Robert J. Breese, Robert James Breese – a portion of Section 31 in Liberty Township; a portion of Section 10 in York Township.

Jackie Fisher to Gary Breese – a portion of Section 31 in Liberty Township.

Robert J. Breese, Robert James Breese, Linda K. Breese, Gary Breese, Michele Breese to Jackie Fisher – a portion of Section 31 in Liberty Township.

Robert Alan Miller, Victoria S. Miller to Cherry Homestead LLC – a portion of Section 35 in Tully Township.

Robert Alan Miller, Victoria S. Miller, Robert A. Miller to Miller Family Legacy LLC – a portion of Section 36 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 36 in Tully Township.

Beverly J. Miller to Lois J. Coon – Van Wert inlots, lot 3005.

Security Central Corporation to KCC Investment Properties LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 400; Van Wert inlots, lot 3262; lot 4022.

Scott A. Clark to Scott A. Clark Living Trust, Scott A. Clark Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.

Estate of Jeffery Fitch to Belinda Fitch – Delphos inlots, lot 1371.

Belinda C. Fitch, Belinda Fitch to Belinda C. Fitch Living Trust, Belinda C. Fitch Living Trust TR – Delphos inlots, lot 1375.

Mary Wauben, Mary Wauben ATTY, Peggy Ann Moodispaw ATTY to Matthew T. Michels, Julie Michels – Delphos inlots, lot 307.

Debra K. Bowen, Debra Bowen to Marci Bates, Derrick Cannon – Willshire inlots, lot 101.

Estate of Stephen Michael Gordon to Kevin Charles Gordon, Anthony Scott Gordon, Andrew Joseph Gordon – a portion of Section 18 in Union Township.

Devin Rabe, Rachel Rabe to Cassidy D. Werts – a portion of Section 29 in Washington Township.

Brenda L. Lorencovic to Kevin L. Mohler – Delphos inlots, lot 847.

Coleman Gamble Holdings LLC to Roger V. Morgan, Hannah Morgan – Van Wert inlots, lot 3037.

Estate of Kevin J. Smith to Tina M. Smith – Middle Point inlots, lot 344.

Jack C. Odenweller to Randy D. Anderson, Debra J. Anderson – Van Wert inlots, lot 4380.

Lisa M. Goodrich, Lisa Hakey to Nichole Beth Smith – Elgin inlots, lot 51.

Van Wert County Land Reutilization to Village of Scott, Scott Village – Scott inlots, lot 8.

Scott A. Joseph, Eric R. Joseph to Braun Ventures LLC – a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Stanley Courtney, Stanley A. Courtney ADM, Ty Courtney ADM to Megan M. Strawser, Marc W. Kleber – a portion of Section 13 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Robert Michael Stetler to Alice Catherin Stetler – Van Wert inlots, lot 3739; lot 3740.

Jordan T. Daniels, Julia Thelen to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC – a portion of Section 34 in Union Township.

Wesley Church of God Van Wert Ohio to Shawn E. Deitemeyer – Van Wert inlots, lot 1091.

Jerry S. Worthington to Collin W. Wadman – Van Wert inlots, lot 1171.