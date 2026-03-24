Carolyn Sue Kistler

Carolyn Sue Kistler passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

She was born on November 9, 1938, in Lima, the daughter of Bertha Louise (Sherry) Ruby and Robert William Ruby, who both preceded her in death.

Carolyn Kistler

Carolyn was the beloved mother of two sons, “Rick” John (Joan) Kistler of St. Marys, and “Bob” Robert (Julie) Kistler of Fort Jennings, and two daughters, Vicki (Shaun) McBride of Fallbrook, California, and Susan (John) Beach of San Diego, California. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Erica (John) Sudduth, Michael Kistler, Grace (Paul Lamm) Kistler, Zachary (Alli) Weir, Cory (Maribel) Weir, Kiersten (Cora) Beach, Kyle Beach, Mitchel (Judy) Caskey, Michele (Rafael) Rosas, Mandi Caskey, Mason (Isabella) Caskey, Isaac (Alayna) Kistler, Tayler (Levi Zachrich), Miranda (Luke) Mefford; 23 great-grandchildren, Corrine Kistler, Margaret (Evan Ladd) Kistler, Jadyn Bullinger, Eliza Losh, Juliana Kistler, Dallas Weir, Hudson Weir, Adaline Weir, Cameron Gabbour-Weir, Madelyn Weir, Cole Caskey, Cage Caskey, Alexander Rosas, Mia Rosas, Lyla Rosas, Iris Caskey, AnnaLynn Caskey, Maelyn Kistler, Amelia Kistler, Tristan Zachrich, Wesson Zachrich, Emmerlyn Mefford, Barret Mefford; two great-great-grandchildren, Eleanor Ladd and Vayda Ladd, as well as one sister, Judy Nance of Elida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Ruby; her daughter, Peggy Caskey, and her granddaughter, Katie Jo Weir.

Carolyn was a graduate of Elida High School and worked as a housekeeper and artist.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the Elida Immanuel Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Elida.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.