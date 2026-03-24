Final phase of work at Eggerss Stadium is underway

The familiar main entrance and ticket booth at Eggerss Stadium are gone but will be replaced. Photos provided

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Work is underway on the fourth and final phase of improvements to historic Eggerss Stadium in downtown Van Wert.

Gone is the familiar ticket window at the main entrance and crews are working in and near that area to prepare for other improvements. The list of newest improvements should be complete in time for the 2026 football season, including:

A new main entrance and ticket booth

Band bleachers behind the south end zone with storage, which will create more space for fans on the home side of the stadium.

A new concession stand and restroom.

Superintendent Mark Bagley said parking will be offered again at the south end of the stadium with grass or stone.

Once complete, it will mark the end of a long list of planned improvements to the stadium, which has been home to Van Wert High School football since 1936.

Work began in 2023 and Phase I of the project included concrete restoration to the home side stands and the Cougar Pride Wall, along fresh paint that made the stadium look brighter, plus sealing and waterproofing.

In addition, stairs and aisles on the home side were widened and hand rails were installed, new goal posts were installed in each end zone, the field itself was moved about six feet to the south. The reason – the field was never centered in the stadium. Once it was moved, artificial turf was put down.

The second phase included concrete under the home side of the stadium, new restrooms, a new press box and a handicap accessible area directly in front of the press box. An elevator was part of the Phase II planning but it was delayed by a year due to being on back order. It arrived last year and was installed as part of Phase III but it didn’t become operational until after the 2025 football season.

The renovations are being paid for by a 20-year, 1.15 mill bond issue that was approved by school district voters in May of 2022, plus private donations and a legacy naming rights program. More information about the renovations and the legacy program can be found here.