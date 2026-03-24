Henry Karl Sennebogen

Henry Karl Sennebogen, 78, of Onalaska, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Henry was born October 18, 1947, in Van Wert to Henry and Vetha Sennebogen.

Henry Sennebogen

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Douglas E. Sennebogen and Steve Sennebogen, and his great granddaughter Zoe L. Sennebogen.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jami Parsons and Eric Sennebogen and wife Lori; stepdaughters, Kendra Roxo and Tavia Bish; grandchildren, Derek, Jessica, Jonathan, Destiny, and many step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren Issac and Jaxon, and his siblings, Barbara Brown, Richard Sennebogen, and Ruah Hanicq.

Henry was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for many years.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Pace Funeral Home. 200 FM 350N, Livingston, Texas. A celebration of Henry’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Pace Funeral Home, 200 FM 350 N, Livingston, Texas, with Deacon David Luther of Our Lady of Pines Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Onalaska, Texas.

Online condolences may be expressed at pacefuneral.com.