Rosemary Foreman

Rosemary Foreman, 91, of Van Wert, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at her residence.

She was born in Van Wert, on November 30, 1934, to Samuel and Florence (Gorman) Hiller. On June 9, 1956, she married Byron L. Foreman.

Rosemary Foreman

Rosemary dedicated her life to the service of others as a registered nurse, retiring as the recovery room nursing supervisor at Van Wert County Hospital, where she was often the first smiling face that patients saw as they awakened from anesthesia.

Rosemary was a cherished member of the Van Wert community and a devoted parishioner at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. She actively contributed to the church’s Altar Rosary Society and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia, embodying her strong commitment to her faith and community service. In addition, she was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 70 years, serving as treasurer of T.W.I.G. I, and volunteered countless hours at the Van Wert County Hospital Thrift Shop and with the American Heart Association. Rosemary enjoyed traveling and often served as a travel escort on many YWCA bus trips. She was also an avid Bridge player who recently influenced and taught many how to play.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Beth (Eric) Howard of Chester, New Hampshire, Theresa Wortley of Louisville, Kentucky, and Phil Foreman of Hilliard; her grandchildren, Cabot (Michele) Howard, Elliott (Tanya) Howard, Chad Howard, Luke (Katee) Wortley, Nat Worley, Leah (Brendan) Sullivan and Sam (Cheyenne) Foreman; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Brynlee, Eloise, Charlotte, Jack, Nate and Otis, and a brother, David (Peggy) Hiller of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Florence; her husband, Byron L. Foreman, and a son, Bruce Foreman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack, officiating. Private burial will take place in Woodland Cemtery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.