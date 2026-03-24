Softball: Lancers win, Cougars fall

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 10 Hicksville 0

HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview’s Ila Hughes started the season with a bang by hitting two home runs, one in the first inning and the other in the fourth, while driving in four runs to lead the Lancers to a season-opening 10-0 win over Hicksville on Tuesday. Hughes also went the distance on the mound, giving up just two hits and striking out 13.

Lainey Spear also homered twice and drove in two runs for Lincolnview and Emme Stevens finished with two RBI. Spear and Kassidy Hammons each had three hits. Hammons stole three bases.

Lincolnview led 3-0 after the first inning, then scored three runs in each of the next three innings and one in the top of the seventh.

The Lancers (0-1) will host Minster on Thursday.

Bryan 11 Van Wert 0

At Jubilee Park, Van Wert was held without a hit and the Cougars fell to Bryan 11-0 in the season opener. The Golden Bears had 15 hits.

The game was scoreless after one inning but Bryan plated two runs in the second and third innings, one in the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh.

Van Wert (0-1) will host Wayne Trace on Thursday.