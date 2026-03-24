Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas February Students of the Month were Wesley Smith and Paisley Bunker (first grade); Drew Lichtensteiger and Haylie Blass (second grade); Scarlett Flynn and Deacon Bultemeier (third grade); Ella Berning and Barret Maxwell (fourth grade), and Lexie Sherer and Woody Young (fifth grade). Photo submitted