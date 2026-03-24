The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2026

Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas February Students of the Month were Wesley Smith and Paisley Bunker (first grade); Drew Lichtensteiger and Haylie Blass (second grade); Scarlett Flynn and Deacon Bultemeier (third grade); Ella Berning and Barret Maxwell (fourth grade), and Lexie Sherer and Woody Young (fifth grade). Photo submitted

POSTED: 03/24/26 at 8:31 pm. FILED UNDER: News