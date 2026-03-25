Crestview board handles routine business

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education handled a rather light agenda during Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer and middle school social studies teacher James Lautzenheiser gave a brief presentation on the upcoming eighth grade Washington, DC trip.

In other business, Superintendent Matt Dube said the board will provide public input for the 2027-2028 school calendar through May 15. The board will take action on the recommended school calendar at the May 18 meeting.

The board will honor retiring staff at the May meeting. Dube said staff appreciation week is scheduled for May 4-8. The board will provide food trucks on May 28 for employees. He also informed the board that prom will be held April 25, with after-prom at Villa Lanes in Decatur, Indiana.

The board approved a handful of trips for FFA, accepted several monetary donations and gave approval to an amended date, May 15, for the seventh grade field trip to Columbus.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss compensation of employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, in the multi-purpose room.