Planning Commission makes zoning recommendation

There wasn’t an empty seat in Council Chambers for Thursday’s meeting of the city’s planning commission. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was standing room only for Thursday afternoon’s meeting of the Van Wert Planning Commission. The topic – the possible rezoning a portion of the Mega Site that is expected to become home to a $10 billion data center.

More than 50 people squeezed into Council Chambers for the meeting and most of those who spoke voiced their displeasure with the prospect of a data center being built. However, at least two people in attendance spoke in favor. Not everyone at the meeting spoke during the time for public comment.

Toward the end of the hour and 20 minute meeting, the commission members present – Mayor Ken Markward, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming and Trevor Bebout voted 3-0 to recommend city council rezone the property to I-2 general industrial zoning when the property is annexed into the city.

The meeting itself was mostly contenious from the start. At times, those in attendance, some city residents and some living outside the city, spoke over each other or while others were speaking, making it difficult to understand. Fleming, who acted as chair of the commission for the meeting, repeatedly had to call for order to the meeting and along with Markward, had to explain the sole purpose of the meeting was to determine weather or not to recommend rezoning and not to answer questions about the data center.

Van Wert attorney Chuck Koch spoke before the commission and those in attendance. He represents the Marsh Foundation Board of Trustees and Van Wert East Owners LLC, owners of the part of the site north and east of town.

“These are the very same parcels that previously reviewed, were previously recommended for I-2 zoning and previously approved two separate times by Van Wert City Council,” he explained. “We’re back before you today solely to correct some procedural errors and to ensure that the record is totally compliant with the city code and Ohio law. The proposed I-2 zoning is consistent with the city’s long-term development plan, appropriate for the location along a major transportation corridor.”

Koch also pointed out the city has an existing pre-annexation agreement and he said his clients acknowledge and support any buffering requirements outlined in the agreement to ensure compatibility with surrounding properties.

Several of the people against the data center shared concerns about water usage, prompting Van Wert Area Economic Development Director to explain the end user – the company that will build the data center in Van Wert has the latest technology available, via a closed loop system (see previous story here). Fleming expressed concerns about misinformation that has been shared about the project, including claims that several million gallons of water will be used daily.

Even after the meeting was adjourned, there was at least one heated discussion.

The next steps are another public hearing at 4 p.m. April 27 to hear an amendment to the city’s zoning code allowing a data center, then a May 4 public hearing in front of a full city council. A vote on the proposed zoning request will likely occur on May 11.