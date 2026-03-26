Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt set

VW independent staff/submitted information

Promise Church is inviting the community to one of the area’s most unique and family-friendly Easter events – the Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt, taking place at 9 p.m. Friday, April 3, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

This free community event will feature 10,000 glow-in-the-dark eggs filled with candy, prizes, and gift certificates, creating a fun and unforgettable experience for children and families of all ages.

Participants will be divided into three age groups: ages 4 and under, 5-8 and 9–12. Families are encouraged to arrive early to line up in their designated age group areas before the official countdown begins at 9 p.m.

“We wanted to create something special for our community—an event that brings families together in a fun, safe, and memorable way,” said Pastor Mac of Promise Church. “This isn’t just an egg hunt—it’s a celebration of community, generosity, and hope.”

The event is made possible through the generous support of numerous anchor community sponsors and local businesses who have donated prizes and resources to make the night a success.

Some eggs will contain special numbered tickets redeemable for larger prizes at the designated prize table following the hunt.

There is an important safety note: Some eggs contain small balloon lights which are not edible and may pose a choking hazard. Parents are encouraged to supervise children and remove these items after the event.

Promise Church also extends a heartfelt thank you to Van Wert County for allowing the use of the fairgrounds to host this large-scale community event.

This event is completely free and open to the public.