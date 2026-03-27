Friday afternoon crash…

This car got the worst of it in a two-vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on S. Shannon St., just past Burger King. The southbound Honda was struck by a Buick that was attempting to cross from the parking lot on the east side of Shannon St. into into the west parking lot. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department were both on the scene. No injuries were reported and the car was towed from the scene. Bob Barnes VWFD photographer