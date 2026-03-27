Gustnado damage…

A barn under construction on Ohio 697 south of Middle Point was destroyed by a confirmed gustnado Thursday night. The National Weather Service defines a gustnado as a small whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows. They do not connect with any cloud-base rotation and are not tornadoes. Since their origin is associated with cumuliform clouds, gustnadoes are classified as thunderstorm wind events. Photo courtesy of Rick McCoy